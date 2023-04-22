The Coronation Menu Will Be Without Two Key Ingredients, Thanks To Queen Camilla

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort Camilla will be happening on May 6, and food is a surprisingly big part of the event. Plus, even if everyone in Britain isn't able to attend the actual coronation, they can sample some of the fare being served by whipping up their own versions at home.

There's a lot of curiosity about what exactly will be on the menu, as those dishes will likely be remembered for decades to come. After all, the coronation chicken served at Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation luncheon transformed from one of the menu items to a British staple found on menus and dinner tables across the nation (If you're interested in trying it out yourself, we even have a classic coronation chicken recipe).

There are two ingredients that won't be finding their way onto the menu, however. Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles revealed that the coronation menu won't contain any garlic, because of the potentially unpleasant breath it can trigger in those who consume it. They've also eliminated chili from the menu, partially because Camilla herself isn't partial to spicy fare and partially to avoid any potential gastrointestinal issues that overly spicy fare could cause.

While they have shared some official recipes from the menu, eagle-eyed home cooks will notice they've apparently deemed garlic and chili okay for those making the dishes at home. So, presumably, the approved recipes will be slightly altered when served at the actual coronation luncheon.