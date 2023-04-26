Aubrey Plaza's Wood Milk Ad Is Under Fire For Being Too Pro-Dairy

Channeling her best impersonation of Ron Swanson from NBC's sitcom "Parks and Recreation," a new ad starring Aubrey Plaza for the dairy industry marketing firm Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) is stirring up some pulpy controversy. The campaign, which aired on April 20 across multiple social media channels and the Wood Milk website, features the "The White Lotus" star clad in a designer Paul Bunyan flannel and puffy vest pondering the question, "Have you ever looked at a tree and thought, 'Can I drink this?'" Before taking a pregnant pause and answering, "I did."

Plaza plays the co-founder of the fictitious company Wood Milk which, you guessed it, makes milk from wood. The video is a parody of the successful 1993 "Got Milk" slogan, also from MilkPEP, with the new tagline "Got Wood." During the video, Plaza introduces the wood orchard where the milk is "squished into a slime that's legal to sell," wryly delivering her lines in the deadpan style the actress is known for.

The 65-second video is a spoof on "artisanal" dairy alternatives, complete with the signature wood shavings-filled milk mustache on the actress' upper lip after Plaza takes an audible, hard gulp of wood milk. However, the 3.7 million viewers who have watched the campaign so far are splintered, with some calling Plaza a "dairy propagandist" for her "covert ad for the dairy industry."