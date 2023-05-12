Richard Blais And Gordon Ramsay Have Seen Those Infamous Hair Memes - Exclusive

Competition is fierce on any cooking show, but even more so with "Next Level Chef," where competition is hot between both the contestants and the celebrity chef mentors, who also act as judges. Mentors Richard Blais, Nyesha Arrington, and Gordon Ramsay help their team members in each episode to climb the ranks of the impressive three-story stadium by cooking their way through each challenge.

Of course, none of these chefs is new to competition, so while the contestants battle it out, the chefs are just as rivalrous. In an exclusive interview, Richard Blais told Mashed, "We're competitive chefs, so there is competition. We will give it to each other in the elevator. Sometimes you'll see some fist bumps or some looks, and it's like, 'We want to win, for sure.'"

However, the on-screen competition is nothing compared to the off-screen one between Richard Blais and Gordon Ramsay, and this competition has nothing to do with cooking.