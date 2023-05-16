Joanna Gaines Ignites A Heated Breakfast Debate Over Crispy Pancakes

While you might think that the topic of food would be safer than, say, politics, it actually can make for some pretty acrimonious debates. After all, we all eat the stuff, and every single one of us has our preferences. Some of these preferences are ones we feel sufficiently passionate about that we may even separate ourselves into camps: vegan vs. carnivore, Coke vs. Pepsi, Geno's vs. Pat's King of Steaks. With breakfast, however, the only real rivalry we were aware of prior to this point is sweet vs. savory (we're firmly in both camps, opting for bacon, eggs, and pancakes). Well, apparently, we were wrong about that. It seems Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines has a rather divisive way of cooking pancakes -– she (gasp!) makes them with crispy edges. Naturally, TikTok has opinions.

Gaines posted a clip of her preparing bananas Foster pancakes from her new cookbook "Magnolia Table, Volume 3," and at one point she utters the controversial words "I like that darker edge crisp." Some people agreed, such as the commenter who says "Yes crispy" accompanied by thumbs-up emojis and the one who opines "Best part is the dark edge." On the flip side, there are some detractors, such as the commenter who wrote, "I don't like the crispy edges, I don't eat them." To be fair to this person, they may not be in the minority. If you Google pancake images, you won't see too many dark edges, nor do many recipes call for cooking pancakes to this stage.