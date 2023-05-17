Taco John's Is Doubling Down On Its Taco Tuesday Trademark

People love alliteration, and many brands, from Dunkin' Donuts to Coca-Cola and beyond, have certainly catered to this love when coming up with names. Taco Tuesday is another popular alliteration that often signals special deals on tacos and other Mexican fare. Maybe you're hosting a Taco Tuesday fiesta night at your home with homemade tortillas and margaritas, or perhaps you venture to a restaurant to score some discounts on Mexican food classics. Even if you personally call it "Taco Tuesday," restaurants in most of the U.S. can't technically use that phrase unless granted permission. The reason? Taco John's officially trademarked the phrase in 1989 and has no plans to remove it.

Taco John's is a fast-casual Mexican chain restaurant found in several midwestern states. The chain may remind you of another Mexican-inspired chain (cough, cough, Taco Bell), but the two chains share more than quick affordable food. The two chains have been involved in a fast food Taco Tuesday beef over Taco John's refusal to let go of its trademark. Taco Bell filed a petition to release the moniker for everyone and anyone to use, but Taco John dismissed it, with the CEO publishing a press release this week that says, "No más, por favor!"