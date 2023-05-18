Wendy's New Underground Delivery, Explained

Thanks to a recently established partnership between Wendy's and Pipedream, a hyperlogistics company that develops autonomous underground delivery systems, mobile orders placed with the burger giant may soon be delivered directly to your car window via an intricate system of robots and underground tunnels, the Wendy's Company announced yesterday.

The news, which has shades of I, Robot, comes just one week after the Wendy's Company revealed that they are currently in cahoots with Google, working with the tech titan to develop an AI system for taking drive-thru orders (per Popular Science).

With the help of Pipedream's advanced technology, Wendy's favorites like Frosty's and Baconators will be transported from the kitchen to "Instant Pickup Portals" located in the restaurants' parking lots in a matter of seconds. While Wendy's is the first fast food chain to utilize this technology, the hope is that the new system will make food pickup faster and more convenient.