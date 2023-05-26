So Now The Aubrey Plaza Wood Milk Ad Apparently Violated Federal Law

While making fun of plant-based milks is being depicted as a big no-no here, the Wood Milk ad is in trouble for more than that. According to the press release, the ad was released around the same time as a legislation suggesting that plant-based milks be officially permitted to use the word "milk" on their packaging, and, apparently, there is a law prohibiting USDA monies from being spent to sway such potential legislation.

This isn't the first time Plaza's Wood Milk ad has hit backlash, as critics seemed to line up almost immediately as soon as it originally hit the screens. Delaware Online reports that many fans took to Plaza's Instagram post featuring the ad to share their grievances, so much so that the comments on the post were eventually disabled. Some shared their concerns that Plaza didn't care about the effect dairy farming is having on climate change while others cited animal rights concerns.

As for the legal complaint, Neal Barnard, President of the Physician's Committee, said of the Wood Milk ad in a statement, "It is one thing for it to promote cow's milk. It is quite another thing to mock the products that many nonwhite Americans choose for health reasons."