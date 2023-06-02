Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner Does More Than Any Other Cooking Show
"Drag Me To Dinner," a new competitive cooking show, is streaming all episodes on Hulu as of May 31. But this isn't your run-of-the-mill cooking show. It features various layers that up the ante in the competition including a cast of drag queen contestants who pair up not only to cook meals, but to do so for a two-course dinner party — plus cocktails – that they are tasked with planning according to the theme of the episode. What's more, the contestants also have to use their interior design skills to makeover the table and room the party will be held in per the theme, and finally, host the party, including putting on a performance. Phew! That's certainly a lot for one episode!
All these elements result in a series where the comedy is real and the food is really, well, interesting, to say the least. The show comes from the genius of power couple Neil Patrick Harris, who serves as one of the judges, and David Burtka, who serves as one of the hosts along with comedian Murray Hill. The judging panel is rounded out by drag queen Bianca Del Rio and actor Haneefah Wood (via Hulu).
Some of "Drag Me To Dinner's" 10 episode themes include "Slumber Party," "Toga Party," and "Tupperware Party." The winners receive a "Glorious Golden Grater" to note that they are the "grater" team — we see what they did there.
40 drag queens battle it out on Drag Me To Dinner
The show features 40 drag queen competitors, some of whom were featured on the hit TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race," including Alaska Thunderf*ck , Jinkx Monsoon , and judge Bianca Del Rio , who was the winner of season six. Bianca Del Rio spoke about how entertaining the show was to make and is to watch. "... It [is] a lot of fun. And the girls also get to show their fun, crazy side. They don't always get to show that on other television reality shows," she said (via Jackson Progress-Argus).
Neil Patrick Harris is also excited about the show, especially the element of casting drag queens as contestants. "When you think about the drag community ... they have made decisions ... and made opportunities for themselves to stand tall in their own world, in their own reality. It's hypnotic; it's like an opiate to be around them and every time I'm around drag performers, I'm smiling, I'm laughing, I'm having a better time," Harris said (via OnTheRedCarpet on YouTube).
With all the tasks the drag queen contestants must complete, "Drag Me To Dinner" is sure to be a whirlwind of entertainment.