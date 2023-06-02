Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner Does More Than Any Other Cooking Show

"Drag Me To Dinner," a new competitive cooking show, is streaming all episodes on Hulu as of May 31. But this isn't your run-of-the-mill cooking show. It features various layers that up the ante in the competition including a cast of drag queen contestants who pair up not only to cook meals, but to do so for a two-course dinner party — plus cocktails – that they are tasked with planning according to the theme of the episode. What's more, the contestants also have to use their interior design skills to makeover the table and room the party will be held in per the theme, and finally, host the party, including putting on a performance. Phew! That's certainly a lot for one episode!

All these elements result in a series where the comedy is real and the food is really, well, interesting, to say the least. The show comes from the genius of power couple Neil Patrick Harris, who serves as one of the judges, and David Burtka, who serves as one of the hosts along with comedian Murray Hill. The judging panel is rounded out by drag queen Bianca Del Rio and actor Haneefah Wood (via Hulu).

Some of "Drag Me To Dinner's" 10 episode themes include "Slumber Party," "Toga Party," and "Tupperware Party." The winners receive a "Glorious Golden Grater" to note that they are the "grater" team — we see what they did there.