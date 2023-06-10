Here's Why Cocktails Are So Expensive At Restaurants

A night out at the bar can be fun — but paying the bill afterward might not be. Inflation is hitting the alcohol industry, just as it's creating sticker shock for soda and snack shoppers. Price increases that have taken place during the pandemic have been astronomical, or, as the National Restaurant Association rather obliquely puts it, "elevated in historical terms." After all, last summer, food inflation was the worst it's been in nearly a half-century. During the month of November 2022, for example, beer prices alone rose at more than double the rate of average grocery inflation.

This widespread inflation is driving up cocktail prices, too, and not just because the cost of booze is rising. Transporting goods has become more expensive; at one distillery in California, managers saw freight costs more than double in 2021. And the other non-alcoholic ingredients in classic cocktails aren't exactly getting cheaper, either. A New York bar owner noted the price of a case of limes has spiked from $20-$30 to over $100 over the past few years.

But while inflation does play a major role in why cocktails are so expensive, it's not the only culprit. For a long time, restaurants have been overpricing alcohol as a surefire way to make extra money in a difficult industry.