For Better Or Worse, Starbucks' Olive Oil Lineup Is Coming To More States

While you may not have seen it in your own neighborhood Starbucks, you likely saw it on social media: Starbucks' new Oleato line. This line of specialty coffees blends Starbucks coffee with olive oil, for a variety of familiar drinks — including lattes, espressos, and cold brew — with an olive oil twist. At the time of release, Starbucks said the addition of the cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil added a little something special to each drink's flavor and texture. Starbucks announced the Oleato line in February 2023, before rolling out the menu items to select locations in New York, Illinois, California, and Washington in March, where the unique coffee-oil-combo took social media by storm.

If you were watching your favorite foodie influencers sip oily coffee (to very, very mixed reviews) and feeling left out, though, there's good news. Starbucks announced that Oleato drinks are now available in 11 new states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. Living outside the United States? You may have to wait a little bit longer for your olive oil-infused beverages, but the wait is not indefinite; while Starbucks currently offers Oleato drinks in Italy, it plans to offer them by the end of the year in Japan, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East as well.