El Nino May Be Coming For Your Coffee

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have noticed shortages of certain food products on the shelves. Remember when nearly everyone started making bread as a stay-at-home quarantine activity and dry yeast seemed impossible to find? Canned corn wasn't safe from shortages either, and even ketchup packets became scarce. Post-pandemic, things seem to have gotten better, yet with some foods – such as rice, the supply of which has been affected by the war in Ukraine – and crops such as corn and wheat, which are expected to be majorly influenced by climate change in the near future, still aren't safe from shortages.

Now, one of the most recent projected food shortages is related to many people's favorite morning beverage: coffee. We have weather patterns, specifically, the encroaching El Nino, to thank for the potential shortage of robusta bean production coming from countries like Vietnam and Indonesia (via CNBC). Euronews says it is 90% likely to begin this summer, based on meteorological predictions. And those two affected countries, in addition to Brazil (which is also facing reduced production due to droughts), are among the biggest producers of robusta coffee in the world.