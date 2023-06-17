How Chickpea Fries Became A Parisian Street Food Menu Staple

Head to any fast food restaurant in America and you'll likely spot a batch of crispy french fries somewhere on the menu that you can add to your meal as a salty side. In France, specifically along its picturesque southern coast, there exists a tasty variation of fries that has been a cultural staple in the region as far back as the 19th century. Instead of using potatoes, chickpeas are the main ingredient of this Parisian street food, called panisse.

These tiny legumes give the fritters a hint of sweetness along with a lusciously soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture on the inside. Panisse absorbs added flavors much better than classic french fries do, so vendors and chefs will get creative with their zesting, adding spices like cumin, thyme, and garlic into the flour. Although, if you accompany them with a savory truffle aioli recipe, the chickpea fries themselves will taste divine without needing to add extra flavor. They certainly sound like a pillowy culinary dream compared to your average batch of salted McDonald's fries.

The humble chickpea has a long history in the world of gastronomy that cemented them as an important crop in Mediterranean cuisine. Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas survived so well in the rough soil conditions of Italy and France that people began to come up with flavorful new ways to enjoy eating them. Such abundant harvests meant that chickpea-based meals were cheap to make, and street food vendors' eyes were opened to the tasty potential behind selling panisse.