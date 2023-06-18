Jack's Candy Is Essentially The Costco Of Sweets

Imagine shopping in a cavernous warehouse store where the customers' massive grocery carts are overflowing — but not with giant croissants, bank-breaking slabs of meat, and bakery sacks of flour. Instead, these carts hold a sweet and colorful trove: Two-pound bags of Reese's Pieces, a bucket of rock candy wands, Blow Pops by the case, and enough Big League Chew to last the entire baseball season. For candy lovers, it may sound too good to be true, but this store really does exist. It's the sugary nirvana called Jack's Candy, a bulk chocolate and sweets store in Los Angeles.

The namesake of Jack's Candy was Jack Levy, who opened a small, L.A. candy shop in the 1940s. The Ahmed family purchased the business in the '80s, quickly finding success as a wholesale supplier. In 2014, the Ahmeds debuted their new, 42,000 square-foot, air-conditioned warehouse filled to the rafters with candy and chocolate. There, they fill wholesale and online orders, but customers can also walk through and load up on bulk packages of new and favorite sweet treats. The store feels just like a Costco or a Sam's Club, except it's all candy, and better yet, anyone can shop there because no membership is required.