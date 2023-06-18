Customers Aren't Exactly Rushing To Aldi For Maple Bacon-Flavored Chicken Wings

Not every Aldi frozen food product can be a slam dunk, and the latest proof of this is the Kirkwood Maple Bacon Flavored Chicken Wings. The packaging describes the wings as being "fully cooked," and coming with a dry rub seasoning packet. They can be heated in the oven, air fryer, or microwave, and are supposed to be tossed with the maple bacon seasoning afterward.

Despite their enticing name and easy preparation, the internet verdict on the wings is pretty negative, with common complaints about the product centering on the flavoring mix, which some called overly-sweet and chemical tasting. In a recent Reddit thread on the wings in r/Aldi, several unhappy customers aired their grievances. The original poster compared using the dry rub that comes packaged with the wings to "coating them in pure sugar and liquid smoke." "Soo gross," another commenter agreed. Someone else compared the scent of the wings to Buc-ee's.

Other reviews focused on the small size of the wings. This might bring to mind the ironic "...and such small portions!" line from "Annie Hall", as the paltry amount of chicken meat customers did get was deemed "really fatty." However, not everyone hated the wings. One Redditor wrote: "I am kicking myself for only buying one bag." Meanwhile, one TikTok reviewer cooked them in the air fryer and shared them with her partner, ultimately deciding they were "pretty good" but "a little salty."