Chicken Sloppy Joes Are Seriously Underrated

A lot of us tend to stop eating sloppy Joes once we're done with elementary school; it's easy to get sick of this school cafeteria staple when it gets served in a heavy rotation. However, Sloppy Joes are a pretty underrated dish and may be undergoing somewhat of a renaissance as they get re-imagined for adult audiences as food truck fare. They also have a lot of pros to consider as a make-at-home meal, too, as they are cheap, quick, and filling, thus hitting the trifecta for busy-day meals on a budget. There is one sloppy Joe upgrade that we recommend above all others, however: Swap the ground beef for chicken.

There are several reasons you may want to choose chicken instead of beef. In some cases, depending on where you shop and what is on sale, ground chicken could be cheaper, and in times of rising food prices, it's nice to save a buck or two. Chicken, too, is lighter-tasting than beef, so can allow the flavor of the sauce and any added veggies to shine through. That said, perhaps the best reason to consider making this change is because ground chicken has fewer calories and fat than beef. While chicken burgers and meatballs tend to be dry due to the lower fat content, using leaner meat in a saucy sloppy Joe should present no problem whatsoever.