BJ's Pizookie Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

No one would have suspected a time-honored treat like the humble cookie needed an innovative boost until BJ's Brewhouse introduced the Pizookie. Suddenly, cookies were hot — literally — meaning they were served before the baked dough had a chance to solidify, with a scoop of ice cream and a spray of whipped topping gracing the whole glorious creation. Everyone who discovered these gorgeous morsels fell under their sway. Arizona pizza chain Oregano's even served up a comparable confection that it called a pizza cookie, but BJ's put a legal lockdown on the pizza-cookie combo name.

With special occasion flavors like the Valentine's Day Red Velvet Pizookie and the Sweet Apple Cinnamon for fall, BJ's keeps the menu hopping, offering a flight-style sampler plate that lets diners choose three different flavors to indulge in. But which ones are the best of the best?

Aside from the limited-time-only Confetti, we tried the whole collection to determine the Pizookie pecking order. With creations so devious, we knew it wouldn't be easy to get things squared away. After a few rounds of tasting, however, we formed a ranking that puts every selection in its proper place.