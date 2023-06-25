We Tried 12 Out-Of-The-Box McDonald's Combinations

Once, in the good old days, McDonald's hacks were all about making the most of the fast food chain's menu. Yes, in the past foodies took to the internet to explain how to buy a burger that tastes like the more costly Big Mac for the humble price of a McDouble. And social media advocated for Micky D's food combos like piling hash browns on a McMuffin. But then, somewhere, we as a people lost our way. Because in 2023 everyone on social media seems to be competing to come up with the most cursed-sounding out-of-the-box McDonald's food combos you could possibly imagine.

Quarter Pounders with peanut butter, McFlurries with hash browns, Hi-C with creamer: These whacky hacks have probably made you wonder if people actually like these oddball-sounding Franken-combos or if they are just picking two McDonald's items out of a hat and trying them so they can get a shot at going viral on TikTok. We at Mashed set out to answer that very question. With an iron will and an iron stomach, we tried 12 of the oddest McDonald's combos known to social media. As food lovers, we reviewed them based on their flavor merits. As food scientists in the midst of an experiment, we broke down the facts — their price points and history or lack thereof as flavor duos — for your benefit (prices may vary depending on your location). Here are the results.