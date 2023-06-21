Rich People Are Now Flocking To Discount Stores Like Aldi

Discount stores like Aldi, Dollar Tree, and Walmart have been celebrated for some time for their low prices by shoppers looking to stay within a tight budget, but now shoppers of all income levels are flocking to these stores to score as many great deals as they can.

According to research published in The Wall Street Journal and conducted by InMarket, a company that keeps tabs on consumer data, 4% more shoppers with incomes over $100,000 were shopping at dollar stores in the first half of 2023, compared with late 2022. Thanks to factors like inflation and egg prices going through the roof, those earning more than $100,000 said they are 15% more likely to shop at a dollar store compared to last June.

But it's not just dollar stores that are getting new business from richer shoppers. Aldi is cashing in, too. Shopper Morgan Pierce, for example, makes $200,000 per year and shops at the German grocery giant. "A carrot is a carrot is a carrot," Pierce shared.