The Cheap Accessory Andrew Zimmern Says Everyone Needs In The Kitchen - Exclusive

Zimmern emphasizes the importance of having a simple oven thermometer, a relatively inexpensive investment. "I'm talking about one of those $2.99 hardware store thermometers," said Zimmern. Most people know that you pre-set an oven to a specific temperature, but you may not realize the calibration of your oven may be off. "If you're supposed to bake something at 350 degrees, and your oven is 25 degrees off, that's a problem," he explains Having an accurate oven temperature is crucial to the baking outcome.

This brings Zimmern to a second point that won't cost home bakers a thing: keep your oven door closed. Zimmern notes that "leaving an oven door open for more than a couple of seconds also causes a big drop in temperature."

He emphasizes that you can do everything right in your preparation, measuring, and weighing, but if your temperature is off, "it's like dribbling all the way down the basketball court and not getting the layup." Keeping the oven door closed and investing in a cheap oven thermometer will get you ready for the big time.

Zimmern ends with a final plea: "Clean your ovens, temperature-check your ovens, and get your equipment set. It's important."

New episodes of "Silos Baking Competition" air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Magnolia Network and stream the same day on MAX and discovery+.