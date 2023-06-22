The Cheap Accessory Andrew Zimmern Says Everyone Needs In The Kitchen - Exclusive
Baking is one of the more rewarding things you can do in a kitchen. It is one part science and one part art, allowing the baker to create fun and delightful treats that, while often taxing to make, bring no end of joy and delight to both bakers and those who enjoy the finished products.
Now, 25 home bakers have the chance to take their creations to the next level with the new entire season of "Silos Baking Competition." The show, hosted by Joanna Gaines and guest judged by Andrew Zimmern, brings together incredibly talented bakers to show off their best creations. We got the chance to sit down in an exclusive interview with Zimmern and discuss the common mistakes home bakers make. According to Zimmern, the biggest mistake comes not from a lack of skill or ability but from a lack of one crucial kitchen tool that can be the difference between a perfect bake and a dessert falling flat. The accessory is a simple oven thermometer.
Temperature is key
Zimmern emphasizes the importance of having a simple oven thermometer, a relatively inexpensive investment. "I'm talking about one of those $2.99 hardware store thermometers," said Zimmern. Most people know that you pre-set an oven to a specific temperature, but you may not realize the calibration of your oven may be off. "If you're supposed to bake something at 350 degrees, and your oven is 25 degrees off, that's a problem," he explains Having an accurate oven temperature is crucial to the baking outcome.
This brings Zimmern to a second point that won't cost home bakers a thing: keep your oven door closed. Zimmern notes that "leaving an oven door open for more than a couple of seconds also causes a big drop in temperature."
He emphasizes that you can do everything right in your preparation, measuring, and weighing, but if your temperature is off, "it's like dribbling all the way down the basketball court and not getting the layup." Keeping the oven door closed and investing in a cheap oven thermometer will get you ready for the big time.
Zimmern ends with a final plea: "Clean your ovens, temperature-check your ovens, and get your equipment set. It's important."
New episodes of "Silos Baking Competition" air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Magnolia Network and stream the same day on MAX and discovery+.