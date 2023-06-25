The Most Delicious Frozen Vegan Foods At Aldi

If you haven't shopped the vegan food selection in the frozen food aisle at Aldi, you've been missing some real gems. Many of Aldi's vegan items are good enough that you don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to enjoy them. Of course, we've come across a few duds (chickenless fries, we're looking at you). But for the most part, people looking to eliminate meat as well as other ingredients like eggs, dairy products, and honey from their diets can really find some delicious vegan offerings at Aldi.

You'll find vegan products throughout the store, and a lot of them are Aldi's Earth Grown brand. The Earth Grown brand allows you to more easily identify its vegan products because they're boldly labeled "vegan" in the top left corner. However, the freezer section has far more vegan products than just the Earth Grown brand. Some of them are probably accidentally vegan, but they're vegan nonetheless. While you won't find many of the items on our list every week, it's worthwhile to keep looking every time you visit. You also may want to grab several packages of products that turn out to be favorites since they'll likely not be around for long.