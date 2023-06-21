Chick-Fil-A Wants To Give You Free Chicken For A Year With A Summer Of Cows
Even though Chick-fil-A is an exclusively chicken restaurant, the chain has embraced its bovine friends. The chain has employed the Chick-Fil-A cow mascots since 1995, with the aptly misspelled quote, "Eat Mor Chikin." This year, the chain is celebrating its mascots by launching an original digital game called Code Moo.
What used to be dubbed cow appreciation day, has transformed into Code Moo, due to the chain's postponing the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From June 21 through August 1, customers can play the game that refreshes with new weekly challenges every Wednesday. The goal of the game is to help the Chick-Fil-A cows defeat their arch-enemies, the Circus Burgers cows. Customers will have a chance to win weekly food rewards like an eight-piece nuggets, fries, and the original chicken sandwich.
The chain is also offering a chance to be entered to win one year's worth of free Chick-fil-A, plus two tickets to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. Here's how you can enter to win.
How to win a year of free chicken
In order to enter to win the grand prize, all customers have to do is play the weekly challenges for Code Moo. Customers are entered for a chance to win for every challenge completed.
Fans who want to participate in the game need to be at least 13 years old and able to create a Chick-fil-A One account. However, you must be 18 years or older in order to be eligible for the year of free chicken and football tickets. Customers can access the game through the website, playCodeMoo.com. To redeem your challenge rewards, simply go to your Chick-fil-A account after completing the challenge, and you'll see the rewards in your account. If you haven't formally met the herd of Chick-fil-A cows, you can head on over to Chick-fil-A's website, where you'll be introduced to Daisy, Carrots, and Sarge before starting your adventure.
For those who want more than a weekly game challenge, Chick-fil-A is introducing an animated short film, which will debut in July. The chain is also releasing a hands-on board game, called Cow Party through its online store. There will also be new collectibles like keychains and plush cow toys. The chain is also introducing its new line of products called The Chick-fil-A Cow Collection, which will feature cow-themed items like beach towels and visors.