Chick-Fil-A Wants To Give You Free Chicken For A Year With A Summer Of Cows

Even though Chick-fil-A is an exclusively chicken restaurant, the chain has embraced its bovine friends. The chain has employed the Chick-Fil-A cow mascots since 1995, with the aptly misspelled quote, "Eat Mor Chikin." This year, the chain is celebrating its mascots by launching an original digital game called Code Moo.

What used to be dubbed cow appreciation day, has transformed into Code Moo, due to the chain's postponing the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From June 21 through August 1, customers can play the game that refreshes with new weekly challenges every Wednesday. The goal of the game is to help the Chick-Fil-A cows defeat their arch-enemies, the Circus Burgers cows. Customers will have a chance to win weekly food rewards like an eight-piece nuggets, fries, and the original chicken sandwich.

The chain is also offering a chance to be entered to win one year's worth of free Chick-fil-A, plus two tickets to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. Here's how you can enter to win.