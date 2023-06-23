Pre-Made Foods You Should Buy At The Grocery Store And The Ones You Should Avoid

Whether you enjoy it or not, you can't deny that cooking is an essential life skill that every adult should perfect — at least well enough to know how to cook a few basic meals and master elementary cooking techniques. But even if you find incredible joy in cooking, there are days when you might not have the energy, time, desire, or creativity to make even the simplest of dishes. This is the ideal moment for pre-made grocery meals to step in and save the day.

Pre-made meals are available in several varieties — usually frozen, refrigerated, or packed at the deli section — and they all require minimal intervention at home. Though we can agree that homemade meals have no parallel, we'll admit that the convenience of these pre-made meals is hard to beat.

However, not all ready-made meals are created equal. Some seem pointless as an in-store option, while others are reasonably priced weeknight shortcuts that save you a lot of time. This list will guide you through some of the best options and warn you about the items you should skip.