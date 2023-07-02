TikTok-Inspired Cucumber Bell Pepper Salad Recipe

If it wasn't abundantly clear, TikTok has changed the way an entire generation consumes media. Beyond the entertaining clips, the platform is a significant source of recipes for numerous people. While some dishes fade into internet oblivion, others rise to superstar fame and occasionally go viral. There's no defining formula for what makes a TikTok recipe reach millions instead of mere hundreds of followers, but Rachael Kirkconnell landed spot on the nose with her cucumber pepper salad earlier in 2023. The video has around 3.7 million views, which is saying a lot about a five-ingredient creation. Nevertheless, the easy and quick prep and tantalizing combination of flavors made the salad a deserving candidate.

Although Kirkconnell's recipe is straightforward and clearly delicious enough to rise to TikTok celebrity, Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson gave it her own little spin, and we're loving it. Johnson chose to slice up the vegetables in a unique way to make this salad "[feel] like a more substantial side dish." If you first discovered the salad when it came out on TikTok, this new variation is just in time for summer. "This salad is fresh, light, and takes almost no time to make. It's perfect for hot summer days," Johnson remarks. Make an extra large portion to serve at a barbecue or simply dish it out for a solo patio dinner.