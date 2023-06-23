Kylie Jenner's Viral Shrimp Tacos Are Sizzling The Internet

Though Kylie Jenner is known for many things — swimwear, cosmetics, and reality TV, to name a few — her shrimp tacos have pushed their way to the forefront of the Internet time and time again. Jenner's recipe stems from her "Cooking with Kylie" days, circa 2016, when her friend Karrueche Tran introduced her to the homemade dish.

To no one's surprise, the shrimp taco recipe reappeared on Jenner's TikTok in mid-June. The short clip showed Jenner's friend Victoria frying tortillas while shrimp cooked in another pan. At the end, viewers got a quick look at the final product, complete with a dollop of restaurant-worthy guacamole.

However, these tacos owe a lot of their viral fame to fans' reactions. One TikTok user asked if Jenner was going through another shrimp taco phase, while others commented that she seemed to make tacos on a very frequent basis. If she really is always making tacos, though, they must be some darn good ones.