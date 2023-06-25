Mini Chamoy Sauce Packets Are The Perfect Way To Enjoy Micheladas Anywhere

Crafting cocktails on the go is not for the faint of heart, especially when it requires lugging around a number of different ingredients. For that reason, tailgaters tend to opt for canned beverages — like beers or seltzers — in favor of, say, a delicious michelada. However, some companies are hoping to change all of that with a conveniently packaged sauce that can make micheladas possible anytime, anywhere.

In a video that has garnered nearly a million views on TikTok, I Love Micheladas — a company that sells batched michelada mix — debuted their new mini chamoy packets. The viral video shows a woman at a baseball game pulling a chamoy packet out of her backpack and squeezing it along the rim of her canned beverage.

If you've never had the pleasure of tasting chamoy, it's a fruit-based condiment with a flavor profile that hits all of the notes. Tangy, sweet, and a little bit spicy, chamoy sauces typically employ the use of fruit like mango or apricot, along with dried chilis and a healthy dose of lime juice. With specs like that, it's no wonder people want to take chamoy with them everywhere they go. Luckily, on-the-go chamoy packets are becoming more widely available, with a number of companies making their own tasty versions. And with convenient packaging that can fit in your pocket or your purse, these tiny flavor pouches can help to turn any beer into a perfectly sweet and spicy michelada, at the beach, the bar, or the baseball park.