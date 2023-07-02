The Best Vegan Alternatives For Deviled Eggs

While deviled eggs may conjure ideas of Thanksgiving and 1950s cocktail parties, they have a much longer history that dates back to ancient Rome. At the time, Romans served spiced and sauced eggs as appetizers for their fancy meals. The first evidence of stuffed eggs is in 13th-century Spain and the preparation made its way to U.S. cookbooks by the mid-1800s. Referring to deviling as a food term gained popularity in the late 18th century. In a sense, the deviled eggs we know today didn't appear until the mid-20th century, when adding mayonnaise to the recipe became more common.

That's all well and good, but what are vegans and people who don't eat eggs to do when they crave a deviled egg? Substitute foods have come a long way in recent years. However, vegan alternatives to deviled eggs aren't the easiest item to find on menus and in fridge displays. In a world where you can buy vegan haggis, mass-market vegan deviled eggs may one day be on the way. For now, we have some flavor-packed alternatives for you to try.