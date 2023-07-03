Pizza Chains With The Best Thin Crust, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to imagine a food more universally loved than pizza. The food is so popular that the global pizza market reached $141.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to rise to over $192 billion by 2028. It is a versatile and yet consistent dish composed of buttery crust, herb infused sauce, salty cheese, diced meats, and fresh vegetables baked to gooey, garlicky perfection. Seriously, what's not to love? Well, perhaps the carbohydrates. The average slice of deep dish cheese pizza has around 39 grams of carbs and 428 calories ... and who has just one slice?

Thankfully there is hope for pizza lovers who want to watch their weight, heart, or overall metabolic health. Opting for thin crust can reduce those staggering dietary numbers considerably, with one skinny cheese slice coming in at around half the calories and carbs of its regular-crust or deep dish counterpart. That being said, all thin-crust options are not created equally when it comes to the pizza chains you sit down to order from on a Friday night. Check out our list of some of the most common pizza chains offering thin crust selections from worst to best to make your next thin crust-dining experience an enjoyable one.