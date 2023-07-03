One Bakery Makes The Best-Baked Products For Both Aldi And Costco

Aldi and Costco embody a bulk shopper's paradise, which makes them ideal for family shopping. And what speaks to family more than gathering around the dinner table and enjoying a delicious dessert together? Even the most dedicated bakers and recipe developers are not immune to the allure of store-bought baked goods, provided they offer great taste and value. To prevent overwhelming sugar intake, a small portion of baked treats often suffices, whether complementing a meal or satiating a craving. This is precisely where Sugar Bowl Bakery and its bite-sized treats, available at Aldi and Costco, come into play.

Indulging in these delightful little treats has captured the attention of many, sparking curiosity about the masterminds behind them — Sugar Bowl Bakery. As one of America's prominent minority-owned bakeries, Sugar Bowl Bakery's journey began humbly as a small coffee shop in San Francisco. However, its delectable creations have propelled it to expand its reach across America, with its goods now gracing the shelves of Costco and Aldi stores nationwide.

Renowned for its commitment to using only natural ingredients, Sugar Bowl Bakery caters to various tastes with its signature baked goods, including madeleines, brownie bites, fritters, palmiers, and duet bites. For quite a while now, Costco has been offering these delightful treats from the renowned bakery, and more recently, Aldi has added these delectable treats to their selection.