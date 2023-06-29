Secrets Of The Trader Joe's Bakery You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

One reason we really like Trader Joe's is that you don't have to spend a lot of time label-reading. Like the rest of its products, Trader Joe's bakery products have no GMO ingredients, no artificial trans fats, no artificial flavors, and no artificial preservatives. You're likely to see salt or sugar to be the only preservatives. All of that sounds great to us. However, having no artificial preservatives is also why Trader Joe's bread doesn't last long before getting moldy. However, if you buy them with this knowledge, you can keep your bread and pastries from going bad before you can eat them by taking some preventative measures.

When you get home there's a secret to keeping the baked goods as fresh as possible. Keep out as much as you will eat within a couple of days or by the best-by date on the packaging. You definitely don't want to refrigerate the remaining bread because it will become hard. Instead, divide any of the remaining items into amounts that you would normally eat in a couple of days. Wrap each portion in foil to help it retain moisture, and then place each portion in a Ziploc bag in the freezer. You can thaw frozen items by putting them out on the counter. But for some items like bread, you can get it close to freshly baked bread by reheating it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until it's thawed or toasted.