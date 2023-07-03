The Ultimate Guide To Brazilian Steakhouse Salad Bars

If you're a frequent diner at your local Brazilian steakhouse, you've likely heard of all the tips and tricks in the books when it comes to making the most of your meat-eating experience. You're a pro at when to go red, when to stay green, and you know exactly which meats are just okay — and which will produce a mouth-watering, show-stopping carnivorous symphony in your mouth.

And while knowing your meats is undoubtedly important, we need not forget the delectable salad bar and buffet — the dazzling table in the middle of the restaurant containing all the eye-catching fruits, veggies, cheeses, and delicious Brazilian sides. Yes, the star of the Rodízio-style dining experience is, of course, the sticks of choice cuts brought directly to your table — but the salad bar is equally as exciting. With this excitement, though, comes the potential for disaster. If you don't tackle your salad bar and buffet strategy with the utmost delicacy and precision, you may end up spending over $60 a person on platefuls of produce and side dishes instead of premium meats.

Fear not, dear Brazilian steakhouse diner, for we have compiled a list of foolproof blueprints to ensure you maximize your time, wallet, and stomach on your next trip to the Churrascaria.