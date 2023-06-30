Fast Food Restaurants In Japan Look Like Something From The Future

If you're at a restaurant dining on a pretty mediocre-tasting meal and a friendly robot waiter is involved, chances are that this unique experience might lead you to write a decent review anyways. It's not every day you get to feel like you're living in a world full of futuristic tech like something straight out of "The Jetsons." It's no secret that Japan is one of the top leaders in robotics and automation, supplying the world with 45% of its total robots. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, that number skyrocketed to 78% when worker shortages around the globe were at an all-time high. The country's food industry introduced even more helpful robots during this time in many restaurants in an effort to keep productivity and quality levels high.

Some robots can make fried chicken, so it's obvious that there's lots of potential for robots to perform more easily automated tasks in fast food. Delivery robots are a hit in Japan, partly because they're so darn cute. From pointy-eared cat robots to courteous robo-waitstaff that are polite and speedy with your order, delivering meals to tables is easy for their programming to tackle. The Tokyo startup, TechMagic, even developed a pasta-making machine, and has created loads of chicken-frying machines that are being rolled out to KFC and Japanese fast food chains. Remotely operated robots are even making it possible for those who physically can't come to work to continue working from home.