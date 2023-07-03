12 Things You Should And Shouldn't Eat At A Brazilian Steakhouse Salad Bar

Farofa is a quintessential Brazilian dish typically served as an accompaniment with various main courses. You will usually see it partnered with feijoada — a traditional bean stew — as well as with rice and different grilled meats. Naturally, it often finds a home at those lavish salad tables at Brazilian steakhouses.

Essentially, farofa is toasted casava flour, though some variations will use corn or other types of flour. Cassava, also known as manioc, is mainly cultivated for its starchy root used to make flour. To make farofa, flour is fried in fat, usually butter or oil, until it attains a distinctive toasty character. Traditional farofa is often made with onions and garlic, but adding specks of bacon, sausages, or bananas is also fairly common. Farofa can vary in texture, but it usually has a powdery or crumble-like consistency.

Farofa can be made into a sweet side, but the savory version is the one you will most often find at a steakhouse. It will usually be served in a communal bowl at the bar, so you can decide how much to get. If you start your meal with feijoada, which is also pretty standard at Brazilian steakhouses, you can sprinkle some farofa on top. Otherwise, reserve a pile on your plate so you can add a dash to each bite of grilled meat that will be gracing your plate. Farofa will perfectly accentuate all those roasted flavors and give you a true taste of Brazil.