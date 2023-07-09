The Ultimate Guide To Nut Butters

Generations of Americans grew up with PB&J, but these days, the culinary world has exploded with a veritable panoply of nut butters to supplant the humble peanut. From almond butter on sandwiches to walnut butter pasta sauces, to creamy cashew butter standing in as a vegan cheese sauce, to hazelnut butter forming the backbone of homemade Nutella, the variety and versatility of nut butters is pretty much unlimited.

But nut butters aren't just delicious. Nuts themselves are packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them the perfect snack or sandwich filler to keep you full and sated all day long. And, depending on the nut, they bring all manner of nutrients to the table, including vitamin B, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamin E. The category of "nut" butters also, believe it or not, goes beyond nuts. In addition to peanuts themselves — which, despite their name, are actually legumes – seeds like sunflower or sesame and fruits like coconut and chestnut join the melee and provide both unique flavors and alternatives for those forced to avoid peanuts or tree nuts, which are common allergens.

In short, the world of nut butter is rife with variety and flavor. And this is the perfect place to begin to learn more.