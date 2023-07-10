Horse Meat: 10 Facts About The Controversial Protein

If you don't find the concept of eating Mister Ed or Black Beauty appealing, you're not the only one. While eating horse meat was prevalent in the past, the practice has gradually fallen out of favor in many parts of the world. The decrease in horse meat consumption can be primarily attributed to a shift in attitudes towards animals, with horses being seen more as working animals and companions rather than as a source of sustenance. Even so, according to the OEC, the U.S. still imported $235,000 worth of equine meat in 2022, mostly from Canada.

While eating horse meat may be considered taboo in the U.S., many cultures view chevaline — as it's referred to in France — as a staple and even a delicacy. And it's not just people in locations such as China, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan who indulge in the divisive protein; horse meat can be found on the menus of European countries such as Italy and Belgium. Those who have sampled horse meat often compare it to beef, saying that it's a little redder in appearance, more tender in texture, and sweeter in flavor.

Are you ready to find out more about the history, cultural significance, and health benefits of horse meat? Here are some fascinating facts about this distinctive culinary choice!