Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken Recipe

When the weather gets particularly warm, it can be hard to think about cooking anything at all. However, that doesn't mean you're exclusively stuck foraging for snacks from the fridge in the summer months. Take it from recipe developer Erin Johnson, who says about her slow cooker Hawaiian chicken: "This is a delicious dinner that can save you from having to turn the oven on in the heat of summer."

Making this dish, which combines tender chicken with sweet pineapple and bell peppers in a flavorful Asian-inspired sauce, doesn't require much more than stirring together a sauce, chopping some veggies, and throwing them in the pot along with some chicken. Plus, the slow cooker component means you can get this ready at any time of day — though it does take several hours to cook, so make sure you start it early enough to be able to eat dinner at a reasonable hour.

The slow cooker isn't the only convenient thing about this Hawaiian chicken recipe: It's also rather flexible. For example, "I like to use multicolored peppers for the color, but you can use whatever you have on hand," Johnson says. Even the protein is open to interpretation. "I used chicken breast, but you can substitute thighs or even a pork roast," she adds. Hungry yet? Here's how to make this tangy, flavor-packed dish.