Giada De Laurentiis Uses Balsamic Vinegar For A Unique Moscow Mule

Chef Giada de Laurentiis — formerly of Food Network, although she left for Amazon Studios in 2023 — is known for putting Italian twists on her recipes. She frequently uses classic ingredients in less-traditional ways: Take her surprising meatball recipe, for example, which includes ricotta cheese and orzo pasta.

Her latest swap-out employs a similarly unexpected Italian ingredient: balsamic vinegar, which she mixes into her Moscow mule cocktails. The drink typically contains vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, but De Laurentiis' recipe uses half citrus and half vinegar.

Instead of the common half-ounce of lime juice, De Laurentiis calls for a quarter-ounce, plus a quarter-ounce of cherry-balsamic vinegar. The particular brand of vinegar from Piedmont that she recommends on her site Giadzy is not true aged Balsamic vinegar di Modena, which is pricey, but rather a syrupy blend of several vinegars and cherry juice. Giada's call to include vinegar in your bar cabinet could raise eyebrows — but there's actually plenty of historical precedent for it.