Sautéed Dandelion Greens With Garlic Recipe

Dandelion greens aren't necessarily the most popular or well-known side dish around, but they bring a flavor to the table (literally) that's fresh and new, and can liven up your menu when things start to feel a little stagnant. That said, if you've never tried dandelion greens before, you may be a little hesitant to give them a whirl. But don't fret; if you like other bitter greens, you're likely to appreciate these, too. "They have a little bit of a bitter bite. They remind me so much of arugula except without the peppery tones," says recipe developer Feta Topalu of Fetty's Food Blog.

Plus, if you love garlic, you're likely going to love this recipe, especially if you're getting bored with a more traditional sautéed spinach side dish. "The garlic in this recipe really flavors these dandelion greens. The flavor profile is simple but paired well," Topalu says. So grab a bunch of greens the next time you're at the store and add new life to your weekly rotation of entrées.