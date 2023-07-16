TikTok Affects Fast Food Sales More Than We Think

It's no secret that social media serves as an effective marketing tool. That's why so many brands have sought out influencers to sell their products in recent years. And TikTok has become a prime platform for drawing business. Fast food chains and restaurants see their sales affected by the app frequently — perhaps more than customers might expect.

Food TikTok regularly posts restaurant hacks and secret menu items, many of which go viral. Trends like the Baja Blast ice cream float and customized McDonald's Iced Tea draw customers to their respective food chains. Those patrons often return to the app and urge others to visit, creating a revolving door of people trying new releases and TikTok mash-ups. Companies are seeing this word-of-mouth marketing in their bottom lines, incentivizing them to encourage it further.

A Subway in Tallahassee, FL is one of the latest restaurants to see TikTok impact its sales. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, a video showcasing a customized chicken bacon ranch pizza had customers rushing to the store. Deidra Mathis-Hall, the manager at this location, told the outlet that "sales have picked up tremendously" since the pizza hack went viral. She noted that the toppings from the video comprised a large portion of the orders received. That's no surprise, as many customers make dining decisions based on TikTok. Subway's far from the first chain to benefit from the app, and it certainly won't be the last.