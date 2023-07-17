The Reason You Shouldn't Bake Cookies On Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is a kitchen workhorse — no wonder it's a $25 billion industry globally, with more than 870,000 metric tons produced in 2022 in the U.S. alone. Foil has plenty of good uses, from keeping dishes warm to a hack that helps you flip food more easily. But there's one thing you'd be better off skipping foil for: baking cookies.

Baking on foil is actually a common mistake people make with cookies. Why? Because of the way aluminum conducts heat, you shouldn't line your baking sheet with foil before dropping your raw dough. The cookies won't bake evenly — and are actually more likely to burn on the bottoms.

The best surfaces for baking cookies are actually ones that are heat-resistant, like parchment paper, which is coated in a thin layer of silicone. Other materials that are relatively poor heat conductors work too, which is why a pizza stone is actually an optimal cookie-baking option. For the reason behind this phenomenon, we have to look to science.