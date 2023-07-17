13 Signs Burger King Is Struggling To Stay In Business

Since its founding in Jacksonville, Florida in 1953, Burger King has been a mainstay of the nation's fast-food landscape. With its iconic flame-grilled Whopper, creepy mascot, and edgy marketing, it's been consistently on the minds and in the stomachs of millions of Americans for more than half a century. But from a financial perspective, the royal burger chain is not wearing the crown. McDonald's has been the literal king of fast food since at least the 1960s, around the time Burger King finally managed to snag the second spot after 20 years of steady growth.

While it's managed to carve out a comfortable niche for itself over the years and has convincingly positioned itself as McDonalds' biggest rival, evidence uncovered during the past few years suggests that Burger King will never surpass the golden arches. Whether you only occasionally indulge in fast-food burgers or consider yourself an industry aficionado, the signs are clear: Burger King is struggling.