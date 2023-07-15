McDonald's Rome's Multi-Layered Chocolate Cake Is Worth The Plane Ride

If you've perfected your best chocolate cake secrets and haven't yet come across anything that can rival its divinity, you might want to put the bakery inside Rome's first McDonald's on your radar. One TikTok creator and foodie, @karissaeats, made it their mission to try as many dessert items as they could, rating each of them between bites. The multilayered chocolate cake ended up being their top pick for the best-tasting McCafé treat on the menu, calling it "the best thing I've ever eaten at a McDonald's."

Most of the comments were geared toward it being unfair that such fancy delights aren't offered in the country where McDonald's was founded. Instead, we get always-broken ice cream machines and apple pies. While its classy dining environment and equally swanky menu seem appealing enough, others who have experienced it firsthand advise that there are other factors that are not so great. @karissaeats' video shows the price of the cake to be $2.90, but ordering a meal could cost you up to $15. In addition to its pricy menu, it's also a hotspot often crowded with tourists. Even though it was once the biggest McDonald's in the world when it opened in 1986, that space fills up, so enjoying your cake in peace probably won't happen.

Needless to say, travelers might be more than a little disappointed after having such a heavenly-tasting experience at the Roman McDonald's — only to return to a sadly bakery-less American chain.