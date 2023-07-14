The Barbecue Sauce That Bobby Flay Keeps Stocked Up

Even celebrity chefs use bottled sauce from time to time, and Iron Chef Bobby Flay is no exception. The Food Network star, who is a coach on BBQ Brawl and a respected grill master, posted an Instagram video revealing the barbecue sauce he keeps on hand in his home pantry. With so many types of barbecue sauce to choose between — from an Alabama white-style sauce (like Duke's) to a vinegary Eastern North Carolina sauce — the options certainly don't stop at the classic Sweet Baby Ray's. So, what style and brand of the classic all-American sauce does Bobby settle on when it comes time to stock up?

In a video walkthrough of his pantry posted on the Misfits Market Instagram, Flay showed off his pastas, sauces, and canned good selection. Flay's pantry included stuff on the fancier side like dried squid ink pasta, canned Calabrian chilis, saffron, Gochujang, and an impressive store of vinegars, to more mundane fare like snack food. Flay was also partial to Cholula and Frank's Red Hot, the main bottled hot sauces he appears to keep in store.

At one point, the chef paused to recognize the brand of barbecue sauce that he keeps on hand. "I always have barbecue sauce ready to go just in case. Last second I can always enhance it," Flay said, grabbing a jar of sauce from the shelf. "I like the Bone Suckin' Sauce," he added.