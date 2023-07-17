How Is Ketchup Really Made?

Ketchup or catsup? That is the question. Actually ... no, it's not (our shoehorned "Hamlet" reference notwithstanding). Because while some modern individuals do, in fact, choose to buck conformity by utilizing the bizarre, borderline-archaic term "catsup" when describing the bright red, sugar-soaked, uber-popular condiment, the far more common name of ketchup is the preferred terminology.

Now that we've fully established we're here to write about ketchup rather than catsup (there's nothing a food writer enjoys more than discussing culinary nomenclature), we can't help but wonder how much the world knows about this deliciously tangy, ubiquitously available condiment. More to the point, how many of us are aware of the precise process that transforms fresh tomatoes into the modern-day ketchup found on tables in seemingly every restaurant in the U.S. (and about 97% of U.S. homes as well)?

We may not be persuasive enough to sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves (ketchup popsicle?). But uncovering the specific steps and procedures required to make ketchup, and relaying that information to the world, is squarely in our wheelhouse. So with our interest piqued regarding the beloved dipping sauce's production process, we decided to uncover — and, consequently, share with you — the answers to that timeless question: How is ketchup really made?