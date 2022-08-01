The Internet Is Drooling Over Trader Joe's New Jamaican Beef Patties

Occasionally, Trader Joe's has launched items like Lemon Basil Pasta Salad, which disappointed Instagram users might call a dud. But often, shoppers love TJ's offerings, like its marinated mozzarella. Now, people on social media have added Trader Joe's frozen Jamaican Beef Patties to their "gotta try" list. While the name might seem to suggest burgers, a person whose taste buds have traveled to Jamaica could probably tell you that these are actually pastries stuffed with seasoned meat and vegetables. According to Culture Trip, this popular street food can contain not only beef but pork chicken, goat, lobster, shrimp, vegetables, or ackee, the national fruit of Jamaica. Trader Joe's packaging describes the patties as "spicy turnovers in flaky pastry."

The Instagram account Trader Joe's List just posted a photo of the new item, writing, "NEW JAMAICAN STYLE BEEF PATTIES ... I'm excited to sample these in next [week's] #traderjoes haul! ... The ingredients in the filling look absolutely delicious and like a melody of flavor!"

Others offered their two cents as well. Justlondie wrote, "These are extremely delicious. The flaky crust is show stopping. I'm pleased with these from TJ's. Very close to real Jamaican patties." Indiratedwards commented, "Tried them a couple days ago. Not bad. Not really spicy though." Thenameisgeorgedelano liked them, too. "Just had them and they're pretty good! Jamaican me crazy Trader Joe," they wrote. Ajyannajones's boyfriend "gave them a solid 8/10. Said they needed more spice but were nice and flaky!"