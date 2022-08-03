What A Registered Dietician Really Thinks Of Trader Joe's New Jamaican Beef Patties

If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, there's a chance your love for the brand has you following blogs like Trader Joes List, waiting to see what new items will grace the shelves of your neighborhood store at any given moment. Location isn't even an issue for most diehard fans as certain folks are willing to drive long distances to get their hands on the house-brand favorites, including the unique frozen meal options.

Since Trader Joe's constantly features one-of-a-kind products, it's no surprise the internet almost broke last week over shoppers' excitement regarding the grocer's new Jamaican beef patties. While most social media users agreed the frozen pastry pockets taste amazing and stand equal in flavor to the longstanding Costco version, some Redditors aren't impressed with the amount of filling or spice included in the new product.

Although, unlike the lukewarm response to the return of Trader Joe's Jerk Chicken Thighs, the new Jamaican Beef Patties have received mostly positive reviews from shoppers. Now that you know they could become a staple in your freezer, how healthy are they? While Trader Joe's guarantees its private label food items to have no artificial preservatives or flavors, there may be other factors to consider before you make these an everyday lunch or dinner option in the future.