You Can Vote On Taco Bell's New Hot Sauce Packet Sayings
Taco Bell has always been willing to listen to feedback from customers, whether it has to do with bringing back the nostalgia-inducing Enchrito for a third time, or announcing that the Beefy Crunch Burrito will return in early August after it triumphed over Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco in a fan poll. Now that the chain has decided that its hot sauce packets are getting a redesign in 2024, they're seeking fans' input as to what they think they should look like.
"We recognize the role that these hot sauce packets have played in people's lives," US Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a press release, adding that this will give fans the chance to "be a part of Taco Bell history."
Taco Bell Rewards members can use the chain's app to vote on one of three new sayings for each hot sauce packet from July 18 through July 23, with poll results being released July 24. For the mild sauce, the choices are "What's your @," "All love here," and "Great, good, okay." For the hot variety, fans can choose from "It's a secret," "First things first," and "Why not?" Fire sauce packets may end up emblazoned with "On the count of three," "Don't think, just do," or "Entering my ___ era." Diablo, Taco Bell's hottest sauce, has the options "If you won't, I will," "Immediately, No," and "Yes, and..." while the breakfast sauce candidates are "Morning person," "I support it," and "Rooting for you."
Recycling your used packets will earn you 80 reward points
Taco Bell's sauces have come a long way since the early 60s, when the only options were red or green chili sauces served in plastic cups. The '70s saw the introduction of cups with peel-off lids, and in the '80s, we finally got the squeezable sauce packets that are still in use today. By 2004, the packet design evolved to include phrases like "Marry Me!" (and yes, people have gotten married at Taco Bell) and "Current Mood: ___." The sauces have had their moment in the spotlight — they were even a man's only source of food when he was stranded in a snowstorm in 2019.
The company is also encouraging customers to recycle their used sauce packets with Terracycle, Taco Bell's sauce packet recycling program. You can send in used packets from any restaurant or food location, but the packets need to be cleaned and dried and sent to TerraCycle with a pre-paid shipping label. TerraCycle has raised more than $45 million through its recycling programs for various charities and schools worldwide. Taco Bell customers will be awarded 80 reward points for all used packets they send in during the month of July.