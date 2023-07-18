You Can Vote On Taco Bell's New Hot Sauce Packet Sayings

Taco Bell has always been willing to listen to feedback from customers, whether it has to do with bringing back the nostalgia-inducing Enchrito for a third time, or announcing that the Beefy Crunch Burrito will return in early August after it triumphed over Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco in a fan poll. Now that the chain has decided that its hot sauce packets are getting a redesign in 2024, they're seeking fans' input as to what they think they should look like.

"We recognize the role that these hot sauce packets have played in people's lives," US Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a press release, adding that this will give fans the chance to "be a part of Taco Bell history."

Taco Bell Rewards members can use the chain's app to vote on one of three new sayings for each hot sauce packet from July 18 through July 23, with poll results being released July 24. For the mild sauce, the choices are "What's your @," "All love here," and "Great, good, okay." For the hot variety, fans can choose from "It's a secret," "First things first," and "Why not?" Fire sauce packets may end up emblazoned with "On the count of three," "Don't think, just do," or "Entering my ___ era." Diablo, Taco Bell's hottest sauce, has the options "If you won't, I will," "Immediately, No," and "Yes, and..." while the breakfast sauce candidates are "Morning person," "I support it," and "Rooting for you."