The Checkers/Rally's Sandwich Lineup, Ranked

If you've been pondering what came first, Checkers or Rally's, fret no more; we're here to answer this question once and for all. Rally's started selling burgers in 1984, followed by Checkers in 1986. Then, the two owners did some kind of secret handshake that probably involved wiggly fingers in 1999 and united into one lean, mean, retro fast food drive-thru machine.

So surely, when it comes to the art of making tasty sandwiches, the brain power of two fast-food brands has created a lineup of undeniably delectable eats. Tragically, even post-merger, not every sandwich at Checkers/Rally's is greasy bliss personified. And since we at Mashed are always advocating for spreading knowledge, we're going to lay some more Checkers/Rally's truths on you.

We took it upon ourselves to taste and rank 10 sandwiches from the double trouble chain's sandwich menu. We assessed their prices (which vary by region and are accurate as of June 2023) and judged these sandwiches by the follow-through of their ingredients and their overall taste from worst to best. Here are the results.