11 Mouthwatering Brunch Spots In New Orleans

The word brunch made its first appearance in an 1895 essay, "Brunch: A Plea," by Guy Beringer, where he championed the meal, saying, "It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week." However, it wasn't until the 1930s that the concept of combining breakfast and lunch into a single meal took off in the States. It was during this time that hotels and restaurants started introducing brunch menus to cater to the changing preferences of their patrons.

In New Orleans, brunch is more than just a meal — it's a cherished tradition that brings family and friends together over a leisurely dining experience. On the weekends, the late morning meal provides the perfect opportunity to reminisce about a night out on the town or energize for upcoming festivities. And, of course, it doesn't hurt that these moments of connection are often accompanied by a cocktail or two.

When it comes to brunch, the Big Easy delivers plenty of options. From cozy neighborhood eateries to elegant restaurants that pull out all the stops, New Orleans has truly embraced the art of brunch. Whether you're in the mood for classic Southern comfort food, Creole-inspired treats, or classic brunch favorites, the city caters to all moods and palates.