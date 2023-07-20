Roy Choi Is Saucing Up Costco's Aisles With Sweet Garlic Teriyaki

Chef Roy Choi of Netflix's "The Chef Show" is known for the unique blend of Korean and Mexican cuisine he serves up at his iconic food truck-turned-brand, Kogi. We know Choi's knockout hits, like Short Rib Tacos, are defined by his flavor-packed sauces. Now, these flavors are a little bit easier to replicate in your own kitchen, with Choi's Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Sauce arriving on Costco's shelves this week, per a recent Instagram post.

In the post, Choi shared his excitement at the condiment's Costco rollout, writing: "The new drop at @costco Our @kogibbq Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Sauce aka The Secret Weapon aka Korean Beef Jerky aka Serrano Chili Paste aka Liquid Changjorrim Juice aka Dip Me From Head To Toe. Go run it up." To say the very least, Choi is stoked about the sauce and its arrival at Costco.

Going for $6.89 for a bottle, the Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Sauce should be a must-buy condiment at Costco. It's described on the Kogi's website as a versatile sauce and marinade that offers a bit of savory as well as salty and sweet. The sauce's base of soy sauce, sugar, and vinegar is given a flavorful, fiery twist with a whole lot of garlic and fire-roasted Serrano chili paste. The flavors also reference the garlicky Korean braised beef side-dish jangjjorim, which also features green peppers. Choi recommends using the teriyaki sauce with jumbo scallops, adding it to a hamburger, or mixing it into a shrimp stir fry.