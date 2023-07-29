What The Haribo White Gummy Bear Really Tastes Like
When it comes to gummy bears, most people have a clear expectation of flavors based on their colors. Red bears, for instance, are typically cherry or strawberry; green bears are commonly apple or lime; and purple bears traditionally sport a grape essence. But there exists a peculiar conundrum in the gummy bear world that has intrigued candy enthusiasts for years. Open a bag of Haribo gummy bears, and you'll discover that the squishy white cub boasts a pineapple flavor.
Haribo, the renowned German confectionery company founded in 1920, is best known for its Goldbears product. From tart orange to luscious strawberry, Haribo has mastered the art of crafting chewy treats. However, the translucent Goldbear stands out from the pack due to its unique flavor.
The initial reaction of many who encounter the white gummy bear for the first time is one of disbelief. How could a white bear be pineapple-flavored? Pineapples are vibrant, tropical fruits with a distinctive yellow hue — so why isn't the yellow bear pineapple? (Hint: It's already taken by lemon.) This color mismatch between the fruit and the gummy bear can be disorienting. Nonetheless, once you take a bite, you're met with a delightful surprise as the unmistakable taste of pineapple unfolds.
Haribo's white gummy bears are pineapple-flavored
Despite the unconventional choice of flavor, the white pineapple gummy bear has earned its place as a beloved member of the Haribo gummy bear family, carving out its niche in the hearts of candy enthusiasts worldwide. Interestingly, other gummy bear brands have chosen to embrace the color mismatch trend in their own ways. In harmony with Haribo, Albanese Candy and Black Forest have opted for the bold move of assigning pineapple flavor to the white bear. On the other hand, Sugarfina and The Hampton Popcorn & Candy Company have chosen to take a different route, assigning piña colada and tutti frutti to their white bears, respectively.
The phenomenon of color-flavor associations extends beyond gummy bears, reaching various corners of the culinary world. From blue raspberry candies to green apple soda, these intriguing choices challenge our preconceptions and make us question the connection between appearance and taste.
The white Haribo gummy bear's pineapple flavor serves as a fascinating example of how the world of candy can defy expectations. While some people may initially find the color mismatch puzzling, the burst of pineapple flavor quickly wins them over. So the next time you reach for a pack of gummy bears, don't hesitate to embrace the enigmatic white bear and allow yourself to be tickled by its pineapple charm.