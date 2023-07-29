What The Haribo White Gummy Bear Really Tastes Like

When it comes to gummy bears, most people have a clear expectation of flavors based on their colors. Red bears, for instance, are typically cherry or strawberry; green bears are commonly apple or lime; and purple bears traditionally sport a grape essence. But there exists a peculiar conundrum in the gummy bear world that has intrigued candy enthusiasts for years. Open a bag of Haribo gummy bears, and you'll discover that the squishy white cub boasts a pineapple flavor.

Haribo, the renowned German confectionery company founded in 1920, is best known for its Goldbears product. From tart orange to luscious strawberry, Haribo has mastered the art of crafting chewy treats. However, the translucent Goldbear stands out from the pack due to its unique flavor.

The initial reaction of many who encounter the white gummy bear for the first time is one of disbelief. How could a white bear be pineapple-flavored? Pineapples are vibrant, tropical fruits with a distinctive yellow hue — so why isn't the yellow bear pineapple? (Hint: It's already taken by lemon.) This color mismatch between the fruit and the gummy bear can be disorienting. Nonetheless, once you take a bite, you're met with a delightful surprise as the unmistakable taste of pineapple unfolds.